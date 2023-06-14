Paccar (PCAR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Paccar (PCAR) closed at $78.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck maker had gained 12.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 26.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Paccar as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Paccar is projected to report earnings of $2.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.97 billion, up 17.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.83 per share and revenue of $31.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.17% and +14.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Paccar is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Paccar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11, so we one might conclude that Paccar is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PCAR's PEG ratio is currently 1.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PCAR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.