Is PACCAR (PCAR) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Paccar (PCAR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Paccar is one of 104 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Paccar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCAR's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, PCAR has gained about 22.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 19.1% on average. As we can see, Paccar is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMHAY) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.1%.

For Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Paccar belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 23.8% this year, meaning that PCAR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #172. The industry has moved -14% year to date.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Paccar and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMHAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.