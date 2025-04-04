Paccar (PCAR) Stock Moves -1.6%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Paccar (PCAR) reached $90.88, with a -1.6% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 5.98% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 5.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 5.82%.

Shares of the truck maker witnessed a loss of 13.59% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 7.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Paccar in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 29, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.59, marking a 29.96% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.05 billion, indicating a 14.34% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

PCAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.39 per share and revenue of $31.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.46% and -1.51%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Paccar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.38% lower within the past month. Paccar is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Paccar is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.57, which means Paccar is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, PCAR's PEG ratio is currently 1.68. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Domestic industry stood at 0.74 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.