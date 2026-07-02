Paccar (PCAR) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paccar (PCAR) closed at $119.50, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Shares of the truck maker have appreciated by 6% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.17%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Paccar in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Paccar to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.65%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.1 billion, reflecting a 1.92% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.59 per share and a revenue of $27.7 billion, indicating changes of +11.58% and +5.59%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Paccar. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Paccar boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Paccar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.9, which means Paccar is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that PCAR has a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 108, this industry ranks in the top 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.