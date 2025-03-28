Paccar (PCAR) Stock Moves -1.3%: What You Should Know

Paccar (PCAR) closed the most recent trading day at $96.91, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.7%.

The truck maker's stock has dropped by 6.93% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of Paccar will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.59, down 29.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.05 billion, down 14.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.39 per share and revenue of $31.09 billion, which would represent changes of -6.46% and -1.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Paccar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.38% lower. Paccar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Paccar is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.29. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.9 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that PCAR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.78.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

