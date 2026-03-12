Paccar (PCAR) Stock Moves -1.10%: What You Should Know

Paccar (PCAR) closed the most recent trading day at $116.82, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.52%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.78%.

Shares of the truck maker witnessed a loss of 8.77% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 6.5%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Paccar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.13, reflecting a 22.6% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.34 billion, reflecting a 8.34% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.53 per share and revenue of $27.29 billion, indicating changes of +10.38% and +4.02%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.09% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Paccar is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Paccar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.36. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.35 of its industry.

Meanwhile, PCAR's PEG ratio is currently 0.99. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.99.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)

