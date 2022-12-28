Paccar (PCAR) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

Paccar (PCAR) closed the most recent trading day at $99.25, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck maker had lost 3.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 21.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paccar as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Paccar to post earnings of $2.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.99 billion, up 11.09% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.16 per share and revenue of $26.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +53.38% and +23.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Paccar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Paccar has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.3 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.3.

We can also see that PCAR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

