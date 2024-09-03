Paccar (PCAR) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

Paccar (PCAR) ended the recent trading session at $95.57, demonstrating a -0.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.26%.

The truck maker's shares have seen an increase of 4.62% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Paccar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 22, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.82, marking a 22.22% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.56 billion, reflecting an 8.13% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.08 per share and a revenue of $31.84 billion, demonstrating changes of -15.92% and -4.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Paccar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.28% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Paccar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Paccar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.53.

One should further note that PCAR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PCAR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

