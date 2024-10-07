Paccar (PCAR) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Paccar (PCAR) ending at $102.98, denoting a -0.42% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.96% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

The truck maker's stock has climbed by 10.9% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Paccar in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 22, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.82, down 22.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.56 billion, down 8.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.08 per share and a revenue of $31.8 billion, demonstrating changes of -15.92% and -4.54%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Paccar. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. At present, Paccar boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Paccar is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.8. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.2 for its industry.

Investors should also note that PCAR has a PEG ratio of 1.6 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.