Paccar (PCAR) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paccar (PCAR) closed at $85.22, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck maker had gained 2.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 8.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paccar as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Paccar to post earnings of $2.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.96 billion, up 19.06% from the year-ago period.

PCAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.54 per share and revenue of $32.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.52% and +18.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Paccar currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Paccar has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.05 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.15.

We can also see that PCAR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

