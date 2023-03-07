Paccar (PCAR) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

Paccar (PCAR) closed the most recent trading day at $75.79, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck maker had gained 3.6% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

Paccar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.71, up 48.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.63 billion, up 24.99% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.11 per share and revenue of $30.75 billion, which would represent changes of +6.26% and +12.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.29% lower. Paccar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Paccar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.49, which means Paccar is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that PCAR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

