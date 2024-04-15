Paccar (PCAR) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Paccar (PCAR) closed at $118.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.79%.

Shares of the truck maker witnessed a loss of 0.14% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 2.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Paccar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.15, marking a 4.44% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.06 billion, indicating a 0.16% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.16 per share and a revenue of $32.3 billion, indicating changes of -15.09% and -3.05%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Paccar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher. Currently, Paccar is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Paccar is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.48. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.48.

We can additionally observe that PCAR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.79. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

