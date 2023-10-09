Paccar (PCAR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Paccar (PCAR) standing at $87.44, reflecting a -0.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.

The truck maker's stock has climbed by 3.51% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Paccar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 24, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.06, reflecting a 40.14% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.98 billion, showing a 19.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

PCAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.56 per share and revenue of $32.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.87% and +19.19%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Paccar. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.16% increase. Paccar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Paccar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.81 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that PCAR has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

