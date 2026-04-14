Paccar (PCAR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Paccar (PCAR) closed at $125.43, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.96%.

Shares of the truck maker witnessed a gain of 10.16% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 4.01%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.93%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Paccar in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 28, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Paccar to post earnings of $1.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.6%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.35 billion, indicating a 8.19% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $27.38 billion, which would represent changes of +10.78% and +4.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.39% increase. Paccar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Paccar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.96.

We can additionally observe that PCAR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.06. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PCAR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.