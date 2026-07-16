Paccar (PCAR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Paccar (PCAR) was up +2.86% at $126.67. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck maker had gained 4.95% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.53%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Paccar in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 28, 2026. On that day, Paccar is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.11 billion, up 2.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.62 per share and revenue of $27.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.18% and +6.05%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Paccar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher. Paccar presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Paccar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.61, which means Paccar is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that PCAR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PCAR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.