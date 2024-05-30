Paccar (PCAR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Paccar (PCAR) closed at $105.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.08%.

The truck maker's stock has dropped by 1.03% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.85% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Paccar will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.14, reflecting an 8.15% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.32 billion, down 1.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.26 per share and revenue of $32.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.05% and -1.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.59% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Paccar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Paccar is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.74. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.74.

We can additionally observe that PCAR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

