Paccar (PCAR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Paccar (PCAR) standing at $112.57, reflecting a +1.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck maker had lost 10.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 9.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Paccar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.17, showcasing a 3.56% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.08 billion, up 0.41% from the year-ago period.

PCAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.21 per share and revenue of $32.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.57% and -2.78%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Paccar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.94% upward. As of now, Paccar holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Paccar is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.54. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.54 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that PCAR has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

