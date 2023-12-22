Paccar (PCAR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Paccar (PCAR) reached $97.47, with a +0.59% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

The truck maker's stock has climbed by 6.2% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Paccar will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Paccar to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.02%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.2 billion, indicating a 6.08% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.04 per share and a revenue of $32.93 billion, demonstrating changes of +57.22% and +20.55%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Paccar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. Paccar presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Paccar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.72. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.19 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that PCAR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

