Paccar (PCAR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Paccar (PCAR) reached $93.56, with a +1.95% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck maker had gained 2.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 10.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Paccar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.29, marking a 39.44% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.81 billion, down 17.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.72 per share and a revenue of $27.75 billion, demonstrating changes of -27.59% and -12.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Paccar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.27% lower. Right now, Paccar possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Paccar is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.14.

It's also important to note that PCAR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.39. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. PCAR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, finds itself in the bottom 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

