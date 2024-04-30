Paccar (PCAR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Paccar (PCAR) reported revenue of $8.24 billion, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.27, compared to $2.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.17, the EPS surprise was +4.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Paccar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Truck deliveries - Total : 48,100 versus 47,881 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 48,100 versus 47,881 estimated by three analysts on average. Truck deliveries - Other : 7,000 compared to the 7,660 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7,000 compared to the 7,660 average estimate based on three analysts. Truck deliveries - Europe : 11,600 compared to the 15,093 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11,600 compared to the 15,093 average estimate based on three analysts. Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada : 29,500 versus 25,127 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 29,500 versus 25,127 estimated by three analysts on average. Sales and Revenues- Parts : $1.68 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

: $1.68 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%. Sales and Revenues- Truck : $6.54 billion compared to the $6.29 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.

: $6.54 billion compared to the $6.29 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year. Sales and Revenues- Other : $18.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.1%.

: $18.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.1%. Sales and Revenues- Financial Services : $509.30 million versus $475.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.3% change.

: $509.30 million versus $475.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.3% change. Pretax Profit- Financial Services : $113.90 million compared to the $130.28 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $113.90 million compared to the $130.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. Pretax Profit- Parts : $455.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $451.07 million.

: $455.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $451.07 million. Pretax Profit- Truck: $881.60 million compared to the $914.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Paccar have returned -7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

