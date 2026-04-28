Paccar (PCAR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Paccar (PCAR) reported $6.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $1.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.35 billion, representing a surprise of -1.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Truck deliveries - Total : 33,100 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 33,142.

: 33,100 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 33,142. Truck deliveries - Other : 4,100 compared to the 6,232 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4,100 compared to the 6,232 average estimate based on three analysts. Truck deliveries - Europe : 11,200 versus 10,285 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 11,200 versus 10,285 estimated by three analysts on average. Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada : 17,800 versus 16,626 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 17,800 versus 16,626 estimated by three analysts on average. Sales and Revenues- Financial Services : $542.2 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $559.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

: $542.2 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $559.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Sales and Revenues- Parts : $1.71 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.

: $1.71 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change. Sales and Revenues- Truck : $4.53 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.4%.

: $4.53 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.4%. Pretax Profit- Financial Services : $115.5 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $118.43 million.

: $115.5 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $118.43 million. Pretax Profit- Parts : $402.3 million compared to the $418.4 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $402.3 million compared to the $418.4 million average estimate based on three analysts. Pretax Profit- Truck: $176.2 million compared to the $166.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Paccar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Paccar here>>>

Shares of Paccar have returned +13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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