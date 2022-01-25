PACCAR (PCAR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

PACCAR Inc. PCAR reported earnings of $1.47 per share in fourth-quarter 2021, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 and rising from the year-ago figure of $1.17. Higher-than-expected pre-tax profits across all segments resulted in the outperformance.



Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $6,686.1 million, up from $5,568.6 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Sales from Trucks, Parts and Others came in at $6,295.7 million, beating the consensus mark of $5,383.4 million.

Key Takeaways

Revenues from the Trucks segment totaled $4,961.9 million in the December quarter, higher than the prior-year quarter’s $4,044.8 million. The figure also topped the consensus mark of $4,115 million. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $192.8 million, falling almost 18% year over year. The reported figure, however, beat the consensus mark of $189 million.



Revenues from the Parts segment totaled $1,312.1 million in the reported quarter, increasing from the year-earlier period’s $1,074.4 million and surpassing the consensus mark of $1,256 million. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $306.4 million, up from $222.5 million recorded in the year-ago period. The reported figure also topped the consensus mark of $274 million.



Revenues in the Financial Services segment declined to $390.4 million from the year-earlier quarter’s $432.6 million and fell short of the consensus estimate of $446 million. Nonetheless, pre-tax income rose to $134.6 million from $63.8 million, beating the consensus mark of $122 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses in fourth-quarter 2021 rose to $150.6 million from the prior-year period’s $133.5 million. Research & development (R&D) expenses were $87.1 million in the quarter compared with the year-earlier period’s $71.7 million.



PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $4,813 million as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $4,834 million on Dec 31, 2020.



For 2022, capex is projected at $425-$475 million, while R&D expenses are estimated in the $350-$400 million band.

PACCAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



