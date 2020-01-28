PACCAR (PCAR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Down Y/Y
PACCAR Inc. PCAR has reported earnings of $1.53 per share for fourth-quarter 2019, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50, mainly aided by higher income and revenues from the company’s parts unit. However, the reported figure came in lower than the prior-year quarter’s $1.65.
Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $6.12 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.55 billion. The top-line figure, however, came in lower than the year-ago quarter’s $6.28 billion.
During the reported quarter, the company recorded total pre-tax income of $687.8 million, reflecting a decline from the prior-year quarter’s $752.4 million. The company’s net income fell to $531.3 million from the $578.1 million reported in fourth-quarter 2018.
SG&A expenses during fourth-quarter 2019 rose 8.3% to $148 million from the $136.6 million incurred in fourth-quarter 2018. R&D expenses flared up 3.9% to $83.6 million in the December-end quarter from the fourth-quarter 2018 number of $80.5 million.
PACCAR Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote
Segmental Performance
Revenues from trucks, parts and others totaled $5.71 billion in the fourth quarter, up from the prior-year quarter’s $5.93 billion. The segment’s pre-tax income decreased to $599.6 million from the $645.3 million recorded a year ago.
Revenues in the financial services segment increased to $406.3 million from the year-earlier quarter’s $347 million. Pre-tax income declined to $68.1 million from the $87.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Share Repurchase & Cash Position
During 2019, the company repurchased 1.68 million shares of its common stock for $110.2 million. As of Dec 31, 2019, it had shares of $430.5 million remaining for repurchase under the current $500-million program.
PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $5.17 billion as of Dec 31, 2019, compared with $4.30 billion as of Dec 31, 2018.
Outlook
Retail unit sale for Class 8 trucks in the United States and Canada is anticipated to be 230,000-260,000 for 2020.
For the ongoing year, capital expenditures are projected at $625-$675 million, and research and development expenses are estimated in the $310-$340 million band.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
PACCAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector include Gentex Corp. GNTX, Tesla, Inc. TSLA and SPX Corp. SPXC, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Gentex has an estimated earnings growth rate of 7.32% for 2020. The company’s shares have appreciated 34.6% in a year’s time.
Tesla has a projected earnings growth rate of 6,460% for the ongoing year. Its shares have surged 87.6% over the past year.
SPX has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.09% for the current year. The stock has rallied 74% in the past year.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report
SPX Corporation (SPXC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.