PACCAR (PCAR) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Jump 109% Y/Y

PACCAR Inc.’s PCAR earnings of $2.21 per share for third-quarter 2022 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 and rocketed 109% from the year-ago figure. Higher-than-expected pretax income from Trucks, Parts and Financial Services segments resulted in the outperformance.

Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $7,059 billion, up from $5,146.8 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2021. Sales from Trucks, Parts and Others were $6,687 million, which marginally missed the consensus mark of $6,692 million.

Key Takeaways

Revenues from the Trucks segment totaled $5,198.2 million in the September quarter, higher than the prior-year quarter’s $3,452.6 million. The figure, however, missed the consensus mark of $5,313 million. The segment’s pre-tax income was $430.5 million, surpassing the consensus mark of $385 million and increasing a whopping 438% year over year.

Revenues from the Parts segment totaled $1,472 million in the reported quarter, increasing from the year-earlier period’s $1,260 million and surpassing the consensus mark of $1,431 million. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $374 million, up 32.6% on a yearly basis. The metric also outpaced the consensus mark of $353 million.

Revenues of the Financial Services segment declined to $372 million from the year-earlier quarter’s $409 million but came in line with the consensus estimate. Pre-tax income rose to $146 million from $120 million and came higher than the consensus mark of $142 million.

Other sales amounted to $17.3 million. Pretax income from the unit rose to $29.4 million from $4.6 million in the year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in third-quarter 2022 inched up to $171 million from the prior-year period’s $168.6 million. Research & development (R&D) expenses were $82.9 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $72.5 million.

PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $4,762.9 million as of Sep 30, 2022, compared with $4,813 million on Dec 31, 2021.

Capex and R&D expenses for 2022 are envisioned in the band of $475-$500 million and $330-$340 million, respectively. For 2023, capital expenditure and R&D costs are projected to be between $525 million and $575 million and $350 million and $400 million, respectively.

The company declared a cash dividend of 37 cents per share, marking an increase from the last payout. The dividend will be paid out on Dec 6 to shareholders of record as of Nov 15.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PACCAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A few better-ranked players in the auto space include Harley Davidson HOG and Tesla TSLA. While HOG sports a Zacks Rank #1, Tesla carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Harley Davidson is one of the leading motorcycle makers in the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOG’s 2022 earnings and sales implies year-over-year growth of 8.4% and 6.6%, respectively. Over the trailing four quarters, HOG surpassed earnings estimates thrice and missed on the other occasion, the average being 49.5%.

Tesla is the market leader in battery-powered electric car sales in the United States, with roughly 70% market share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA’s 2022 earnings and sales implies year-over-year growth of 78.3% and 56.4%, respectively. Over the trailing four quarters, Tesla surpassed earnings estimates on all occasions, the average being 26.4%.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



HarleyDavidson, Inc. (HOG): Free Stock Analysis Report



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.