Paccar (PCAR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Paccar (PCAR) reported revenue of $7.7 billion, down 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.85, compared to $2.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.57 billion, representing a surprise of +1.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.82.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Paccar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Truck deliveries - Total : 44,900 versus 43,379 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 44,900 versus 43,379 estimated by three analysts on average. Truck deliveries - Other : 9,000 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,103.

: 9,000 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,103. Truck deliveries - Europe : 10,000 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,246.

: 10,000 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,246. Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada : 25,900 versus 25,029 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 25,900 versus 25,029 estimated by three analysts on average. Sales and Revenues- Parts : $1.66 billion compared to the $1.65 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $1.66 billion compared to the $1.65 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Sales and Revenues- Truck : $6.03 billion versus $5.88 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change.

: $6.03 billion versus $5.88 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change. Sales and Revenues- Other : $19.20 million compared to the $12.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.2% year over year.

: $19.20 million compared to the $12.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.2% year over year. Sales and Revenues- Financial Services : $536.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $489.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.

: $536.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $489.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%. Pretax Profit- Financial Services : $106.50 million compared to the $107.94 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $106.50 million compared to the $107.94 million average estimate based on six analysts. Pretax Profit- Parts : $406.70 million compared to the $380.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $406.70 million compared to the $380.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. Pretax Profit- Truck: $630.80 million compared to the $685.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Paccar have returned +11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

