Paccar (PCAR) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Paccar (PCAR) reported $6.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.7%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $1.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.01 billion, representing a surprise of +1.53%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Truck deliveries - Total : 31,900 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30,987.

: 31,900 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30,987. Truck deliveries - Other : 4,700 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,615.

: 4,700 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,615. Truck deliveries - Europe : 10,100 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,078.

: 10,100 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,078. Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada : 17,100 compared to the 17,294 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 17,100 compared to the 17,294 average estimate based on three analysts. Sales and Revenues- Financial Services : $565.3 million compared to the $535.64 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.

: $565.3 million compared to the $535.64 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year. Sales and Revenues- Parts : $1.72 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

: $1.72 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change. Sales and Revenues- Truck : $4.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.3%.

: $4.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.3%. Sales and Revenues- Other : $0.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -97.4%.

: $0.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -97.4%. Pretax Profit- Financial Services : $126.2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $124.4 million.

: $126.2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $124.4 million. Pretax Profit- Parts : $410 million versus $394.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $410 million versus $394.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Pretax Profit- Truck: $102.5 million compared to the $183.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Paccar have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

