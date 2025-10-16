Paccar (PCAR) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paccar (PCAR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 39.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.04 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 21.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Paccar metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales and Revenues- Financial Services' will reach $535.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales and Revenues- Parts' will reach $1.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales and Revenues- Truck' will likely reach $4.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -28.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales and Revenues- Other' at $18.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Truck deliveries - Total' should arrive at 30,987 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 44,900 .

Analysts expect 'Truck deliveries - Other' to come in at 5,615 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9,000 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Truck deliveries - Europe' to reach 8,078 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10,000 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada' reaching 17,294 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 25,900 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pretax Profit- Financial Services' should come in at $124.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $106.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pretax Profit- Parts' of $394.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $406.70 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Pretax Profit- Truck' stands at $183.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $630.80 million.

Shares of Paccar have demonstrated returns of -5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PCAR is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

