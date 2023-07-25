Paccar (PCAR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Paccar (PCAR) reported $8.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.4%. EPS of $2.33 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.28 billion, representing a surprise of +1.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Paccar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Truck deliveries - Total : 51900 compared to the 52993.6 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 51900 compared to the 52993.6 average estimate based on two analysts. Truck deliveries - Other : 8000 versus 7669.09 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8000 versus 7669.09 estimated by two analysts on average. Truck deliveries - Europe : 16400 compared to the 18439.52 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 16400 compared to the 18439.52 average estimate based on two analysts. Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada : 27500 versus 26885 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 27500 versus 26885 estimated by two analysts on average. Sales and Revenues- Parts : $1.60 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.

: $1.60 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change. Sales and Revenues- Truck : $6.83 billion compared to the $6.31 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.9% year over year.

: $6.83 billion compared to the $6.31 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.9% year over year. Sales and Revenues- Other : $14.90 million versus $17.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.

: $14.90 million versus $17.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change. Sales and Revenues- Financial Services : $439.80 million versus $358.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.

: $439.80 million versus $358.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change. Pretax Profit- Parts : $419.30 million versus $463.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $419.30 million versus $463.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Pretax Profit- Financial Services : $144.70 million versus $120.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $144.70 million versus $120.29 million estimated by two analysts on average. Pretax Profit- Truck: $948.30 million compared to the $835.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Paccar have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.