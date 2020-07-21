PACCAR (PCAR) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
PACCAR Inc. PCAR has reported earnings of 43 cents per share for second-quarter 2020, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents, mainly on higher pre-tax income from the company’s trucks, parts and others, and financial service units. However, the reported figure comes in lower than the prior-year quarter’s $1.78.
Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $3.06 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 billion. The top-line figure, however, comes in lower than the year-ago quarter’s $6.63 billion.
During the reported quarter, the company recorded total pre-tax income of $184 million, marking a decline from the prior-year quarter’s $814.4 million. The company’s net income fell to $147.7 million from the $619.7 million reported in second-quarter 2019.
SG&A expenses during second-quarter 2020 plunged 30.6% to $120.2 million from the $173.3 million incurred in second-quarter 2019. R&D expenses declined 19.4% to $66.5 million during the June-end quarter from the year-earlier quarter’s $82.5 million.
Segmental Performance
Revenues from trucks, parts and others totaled $2.7 billion in the second quarter, down from the prior-year quarter’s $6.27 billion. The segment’s pre-tax income significantly decreased to $119.5 million from the $712.3 million recorded in the year-ago period. However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53 million.
Revenues in the financial services segment decreased to $360.3 million from the year-earlier quarter’s $361.4 million. Pre-tax income declined to $55.5 million from the $80.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. However, the figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.66 million.
Dividends & Cash Position
During second-quarter 2020, PACCAR announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents per share, payable on Sep 1, to stockholders of record as of Aug 11, 2020.
PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $4.2 billion as of Jun 30, 2020, compared with $5.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.
Outlook
The company has reiterated its capex and R&D expenses projection for the ongoing year. Capex is now projected at $525-$575 million, and R&D expenses are estimated in the $265-$295 million band.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.