PACCAR (PCAR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Record Revenues

PACCAR Inc.’s PCAR earnings of $2.33 per share for second-quarter 2023 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 and rocketed 70% from the year-ago figure.



Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $8,881 million, up from $7,158.7 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022. Sales from Trucks, Parts and Others were $8,441.3 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,280 million.

Revenues from the Trucks segment totaled $6,827.5 million in the June quarter, higher than the prior-year quarter’s $5,336.4 million. The figure also crossed our estimate of $5,756.4 million due to higher-than-expected demand for trucks with high fuel efficiency. The segment’s pre-tax income was $948.3 million, outpacing our estimate of $868.6 million and increasing a whopping 125% year over year.



Revenues from the Parts segment totaled $1,598.9 million in the reported quarter, increasing from the year-earlier period’s $1,434.7 million and surpassing our estimate of $1,587.7 million. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $419.3 million, up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. The metric, however, lagged our estimate of $562.6 million.



Revenues of the Financial Services segment came in at $439.8 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $372.5 million and topped our estimate of $273.3 million due to its high-quality portfolio. Pre-tax income increased to $144.7 million from $144.4 million and came higher than our forecast of $103 million, thanks to its high-quality portfolio and good used truck profitability.



Other sales amounted to $14.9 million, surpassing our estimate of $14.5 million. Pretax profit increased to $56.2 million, up from $2.3 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses in second-quarter 2023 increased to $181.9 million, up from $176.8 million in the prior-year period. Research & development (R&D) expenses were $101.3 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $80.4 million.



PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $6,618.4 million as of Jun 30, 2023 compared with $6,158.9 million on Dec 31, 2022. The company hiked its dividend by 8% to 27 cents per share, up from 25 cents per share in the prior quarter.



Capex and R&D expenses for 2023 are envisioned in the band of $625-$675 million and $400-$430 million, respectively.

PCAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



