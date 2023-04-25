Paccar (PCAR) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Paccar (PCAR) reported $8.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.8%. EPS of $2.25 for the same period compares to $1.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.62 billion, representing a surprise of +5.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.82.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Paccar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada : 26000 compared to the 26268.34 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 26000 compared to the 26268.34 average estimate based on three analysts. Truck deliveries - Other : 7700 compared to the 7112.36 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7700 compared to the 7112.36 average estimate based on three analysts. Truck deliveries - Europe : 17400 compared to the 17979.01 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 17400 compared to the 17979.01 average estimate based on three analysts. Sales and Revenues- Parts : $1.62 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.

: $1.62 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change. Sales and Revenues- Truck : $6.41 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.6%.

: $6.41 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.6%. Sales and Revenues- Other : $13.30 million compared to the $19.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.8% year over year.

: $13.30 million compared to the $19.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.8% year over year. Sales and Revenues- Financial Services : $423.20 million versus $384.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change.

: $423.20 million versus $384.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change. Pretax Profit- Parts : $438.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $408.07 million.

: $438.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $408.07 million. Pretax Profit- Financial Services : $148.80 million versus $138.18 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $148.80 million versus $138.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Pretax Profit- Truck: $894.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $582.06 million.

Shares of Paccar have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

