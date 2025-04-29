Paccar (PCAR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Paccar (PCAR) reported revenue of $6.91 billion, down 16% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.46, compared to $2.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.07 billion, representing a surprise of -2.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Paccar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Truck deliveries - Total : 40,100 compared to the 39,856 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 40,100 compared to the 39,856 average estimate based on three analysts. Truck deliveries - Other : 7,500 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7,206.

: 7,500 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7,206. Truck deliveries - Europe : 10,400 compared to the 10,502 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10,400 compared to the 10,502 average estimate based on three analysts. Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada : 22,200 compared to the 22,148 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 22,200 compared to the 22,148 average estimate based on three analysts. Sales and Revenues- Parts : $1.69 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: $1.69 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Sales and Revenues- Truck : $5.23 billion versus $5.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.1% change.

: $5.23 billion versus $5.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.1% change. Sales and Revenues- Other : -$2 million compared to the $17.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -111.1% year over year.

: -$2 million compared to the $17.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -111.1% year over year. Sales and Revenues- Financial Services : $528 million versus $512.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

: $528 million versus $512.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change. Pretax Profit- Financial Services : $121.10 million compared to the $105.99 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $121.10 million compared to the $105.99 million average estimate based on six analysts. Pretax Profit- Parts : $426.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $420.38 million.

: $426.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $420.38 million. Pretax Profit- Truck: $364.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $508.81 million.

Shares of Paccar have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

