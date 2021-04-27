PACCAR (PCAR) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

PACCAR Inc. PCAR has reported earnings of $1.35 per share for first-quarter 2021, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27.



Higher-than-anticipated sales in the parts segment resulted in this outperformance. Precisely, the trucking giant recorded sales of $1,160.7 million in the segment, beating the consensus mark of $1,079 million. The bottom line also increased from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.03 per share.



Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $5.85 billion, up from the $5.16 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Also, sales from the Trucks, Parts and Others unit came in at $5,413.5 million, topping the consensus mark of $5,201 million.

PACCAR Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

Key Takeaways

Revenues from trucks segment totaled $4,233 million in the March-end quarter, higher than the prior-year quarter’s $3,757.6 million. The figure, however, lagged the consensus mark of $4,279 million. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $269.5 million, up from the $183.1 million recorded in the year-ago period. The reported figure, nonetheless, missed the consensus mark of $275 million.



Revenues from the parts segment totaled $1,160.7 million in the reported quarter, higher than the year-earlier quarter’s $998.6 million. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $251.3 million, up from the $214 million recorded in the year-ago period. The reported figure also topped the consensus mark of $227 million.



Revenues in the financial services segment increased to $432 million from the year-earlier quarter’s $383.7 million. Also, pre-tax income rose to $76.4 million from the $48.3 million recorded in the year-earlier period, beating the consensus mark of $64 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses during first-quarter 2021 declined to $161.1 million from the prior-quarter’s $164 million. Research & Development (R&D) expenses came in at $80.1 million during the first quarter of 2021 compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $71 million.



PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $4,651.1 million as of Mar 31, 2021, compared with $4834 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



For 2021, capex is projected at $575-$625 million, while R&D expenses are estimated in the $350-$375 million band. This present Zacks #3 (Hold) Ranked player shares space with other biggies including Ford F, General Motors GM and Tesla TSLA. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ford Motor Company (F): Free Stock Analysis Report



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.