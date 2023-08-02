Paccar (PCAR) Price Target Increased by 9.67% to 90.35

The average one-year price target for Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been revised to 90.35 / share. This is an increase of 9.67% from the prior estimate of 82.38 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 78.78 to a high of 120.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.90% from the latest reported closing price of 86.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paccar. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCAR is 0.29%, a decrease of 2.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.50% to 389,875K shares. The put/call ratio of PCAR is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,178K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,515K shares, representing an increase of 41.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 16.11% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,204K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,285K shares, representing an increase of 40.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 19.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,180K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,039K shares, representing an increase of 34.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,743K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,660K shares, representing an increase of 34.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,251K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,568K shares, representing an increase of 32.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Paccar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

