PACCAR (PCAR) Price Target Increased by 7.27% to 107.59

The average one-year price target for PACCAR (NasdaqGS:PCAR) has been revised to 107.59 / share. This is an increase of 7.27% from the prior estimate of 100.30 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 92.92 to a high of 131.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.88% from the latest reported closing price of 110.78 / share.

PACCAR Declares $0.27 Dividend

On December 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024 will receive the payment on March 6, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $110.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.49%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 7.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 2.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1815 funds or institutions reporting positions in PACCAR. This is an increase of 108 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCAR is 0.32%, an increase of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 379,006K shares. The put/call ratio of PCAR is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,259K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,299K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,625K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,371K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 2.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,562K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,442K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 5.07% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,839K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,113K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 5.16% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,056K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,727K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 71.55% over the last quarter.

Paccar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.