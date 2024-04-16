PACCAR (PCAR) Price Target Increased by 5.42% to 120.18

The average one-year price target for PACCAR (NasdaqGS:PCAR) has been revised to 120.18 / share. This is an increase of 5.42% from the prior estimate of 114.00 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 98.19 to a high of 154.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.25% from the latest reported closing price of 117.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1825 funds or institutions reporting positions in PACCAR. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCAR is 0.33%, an increase of 8.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 376,263K shares. The put/call ratio of PCAR is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,424K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,259K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 3.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,776K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,562K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,625K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,371K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 2.91% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,724K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,839K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,056K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,727K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 8.31% over the last quarter.

Paccar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.