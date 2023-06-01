Paccar (PCAR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paccar (PCAR) closed at $70.02, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck maker had lost 3.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 8.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.42%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paccar as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Paccar to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.97 billion, up 17.42% from the prior-year quarter.

PCAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.83 per share and revenue of $31.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.17% and +14.37%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.74% higher. Paccar is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Paccar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.68, which means Paccar is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that PCAR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

