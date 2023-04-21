Paccar (PCAR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Paccar (PCAR) closed at $73.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck maker had gained 3.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 5.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

Paccar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. On that day, Paccar is projected to report earnings of $1.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.54 billion, up 23.49% from the year-ago period.

PCAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.61 per share and revenue of $30.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.96% and +11.44%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.89% higher within the past month. Paccar currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Paccar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.84.

It is also worth noting that PCAR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PCAR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

