PACCAR (PCAR) Looks Poised to Maintain Beat Streak in Q4 Earnings

PACCAR PCAR will release fourth-quarter 2023 results tomorrow, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $2.20 and $8.18 billion, respectively.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the consensus estimate for PACCAR’s earnings per share has increased by 3 cents in the past seven days. Its bottom-line estimates imply growth of 25% from the year-ago reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year increase of 6%.

Over the trailing four quarters, PACCAR surpassed earnings estimates on all occasions, the average surprise being 15.99%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for the trucking giant this season as well, as it has the right combination of the two key ingredients. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: PACCAR has an Earnings ESP of +2.67%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged 6 cents higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors at Play

Robust demand from its Class 8 heavy-duty trucks is likely to have aided PACCAR’s trucking revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. Leading brands, namely Kenworth, DAF and Peterbilt, are likely to have driven deliveries. We forecast fourth-quarter 2023 deliveries to be 50,869 units, up from 50,100 units in the third quarter of 2023 but down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Our estimate for Truck segment revenues is $6.4 billion, indicating a rise of 2.2% year over year. The pretax profit estimate for the segment is $824 million, up from $624 million reported in the year-ago period.

The demand for aftermarket parts is on the rise, spurred by high truck utilization and increased average fleet age. Encouragingly, our projection for fourth-quarter revenues from the Parts segment is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating a rise of 9% year over year. The estimate for pretax profit of the segment, pegged at $396 million, also suggests an increase from $379.5 million. An expanding network of parts distribution centers, dealer locations and independent TRP stores, along with managed dealer inventory and innovative e-commerce systems, is likely to have buoyed the Parts segment.

We anticipate gross margins from Trucks, Parts and Others to come in at 18.9%, implying an improvement from 15.9% recorded in the year-ago period.

We expect revenues from the Financial Services segment to be around $491 million, implying more than 24% growth year over year.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Let’s take a look at a few other players from the auto space, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the quarter to be reported:

General Motors GM will release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 30. The company has an Earnings ESP of +3.47% and a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Motors’ to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.09 per share and $39.6 billion, respectively. GM surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 23.82%.

Ford F is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 6. The company has an Earnings ESP of +4.93% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and automotive revenues is pegged at 12 cents per share and $36.4 billion, respectively. F surpassed earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters for as many misses, with the average surprise being 20.3%.

BorgWarner BWA is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 8. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.88% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BorgWarner’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and automotive revenues is pegged at 90 cents per share and $3.6 billion, respectively. BWA surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other, with the average surprise being 10.4%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar

