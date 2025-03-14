Paccar (PCAR) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Paccar (PCAR) closed at $99.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck maker had lost 6.5% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 20.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.57% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Paccar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.62, signifying a 28.63% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.22 billion, indicating a 12.37% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.57 per share and a revenue of $31.73 billion, representing changes of -4.18% and +0.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.07% increase. Paccar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Paccar is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.67.

One should further note that PCAR currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.