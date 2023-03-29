Paccar (PCAR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Paccar (PCAR) closed at $72.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck maker had lost 0.5% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.1% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paccar as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Paccar to post earnings of $1.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.54 billion, up 23.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.31 per share and revenue of $30.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.74% and +11.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.68% lower. Paccar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Paccar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.88, which means Paccar is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that PCAR has a PEG ratio of 1.14 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)

