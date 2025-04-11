Paccar (PCAR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Paccar (PCAR) closed at $90.47, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.06%.

Shares of the truck maker witnessed a loss of 9.8% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 0.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Paccar in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 29, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.58, reflecting a 30.4% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.05 billion, down 14.34% from the prior-year quarter.

PCAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.26 per share and revenue of $30.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.1% and -3.26%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.18% lower within the past month. Paccar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Paccar is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.51, which means Paccar is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that PCAR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

