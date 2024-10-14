Paccar (PCAR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Paccar (PCAR) closed at $108.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.33% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.87%.

The truck maker's stock has climbed by 12.28% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Paccar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 22, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.82, signifying a 22.22% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.56 billion, down 8.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.08 per share and a revenue of $31.8 billion, demonstrating changes of -15.92% and -4.54%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Paccar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. Paccar is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Paccar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.58, so one might conclude that Paccar is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that PCAR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Domestic industry stood at 1.48 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

