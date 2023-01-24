PACCAR (PCAR) Ends 2022 on Strong Note With Q4 Earnings Beat

PACCAR Inc.’s PCAR earnings of $2.64 per share for fourth-quarter 2022 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 and rocketed 80% from the year-ago figure. Higher-than-expected pretax income from Trucks, Parts and Financial Services segments resulted in the outperformance.

Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $8,129.5 billion, up from $6,686.1 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2021. Sales from Trucks, Parts and Others were $7,734.7 million, which surpassed the consensus mark of $7,036.8 million.

For the full year, PACCAR reported record consolidated revenues of $28.82 billion. It also generated a record net income of $3.01 billion.

PACCAR Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

Key Takeaways

Revenues from the Trucks segment totaled $6,254.5 million in the December quarter, higher than the prior-year quarter’s $4,961.9 million. The figure also crossed the consensus mark of $5,533 million. The segment’s pre-tax income was $624 million, surpassing the consensus mark of $488 million and increasing a whopping 215% year over year.

Revenues from the Parts segment totaled $1,469.2 million in the reported quarter, increasing from the year-earlier period’s $1,312.1 million and surpassing the consensus mark of $1,439 million. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $380 million, up 23% on a year-over-year basis. The metric also outpaced the consensus mark of $372 million.

Revenues of the Financial Services segment came in at $394.8 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $390.4 million and topped the consensus estimate of $374 million. Pre-tax income rose to $151.3 million from $134.6 million and came higher than the consensus mark of $130 million.

Other sales amounted to $11 million. Pretax income from the unit rose to $20.7 million from $18.4 million in the year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in fourth-quarter 2022 inched up to $194.8 million from the prior-year period’s $182.7 million. Research & development (R&D) expenses were $99.9 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $87.1 million.

PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $6,158.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $4,813 million on Dec 31, 2021.

Capex and R&D expenses for 2023 are envisioned in the band of $525-$575 million and $360-$410 million, respectively.

The company declared cash dividends of $4.19 per share in 2022. This included $2.80/share extra cash dividend, which was paid on Jan 5, 2023. PACCAR announced a 50% stock dividend in December and will issue the new shares on Feb 7.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PACCAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked players in the auto space include Harley Davidson HOG and Fox Factory Holdings FOXF. Both companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Harley Davidson is one of the leading motorcycle makers in the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOG’s 2022 earnings and sales implies year-over-year growth of 12.7% and 7.5%, respectively. Over the trailing four quarters, HOG surpassed earnings estimates thrice and missed on the other occasion, the average being 43.2%.

Fox Factory is a manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXF’s 2022 earnings and sales implies year-over-year growth of 17.1% and 21.3%, respectively. Over the trailing four quarters, Fox Factory surpassed earnings estimates on all occasions, the average being 9.09%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HarleyDavidson, Inc. (HOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.