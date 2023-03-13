Paccar (PCAR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Paccar (PCAR) closed the most recent trading day at $71.42, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck maker had lost 0.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 7.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

Paccar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Paccar to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.63 billion, up 24.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.11 per share and revenue of $30.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.26% and +12.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.14% higher within the past month. Paccar is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Paccar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.84, which means Paccar is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, PCAR's PEG ratio is currently 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

