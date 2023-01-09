Paccar (PCAR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Paccar (PCAR) closed the most recent trading day at $99.79, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck maker had lost 0.93% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 20.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Paccar as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Paccar to post earnings of $2.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.99 billion, up 11.09% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.66% higher. Paccar currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Paccar has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.79 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.79, which means Paccar is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that PCAR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

