Paccar (PCAR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Paccar (PCAR) ended the recent trading session at $116.78, demonstrating a -2.78% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.22%.

The truck maker's stock has climbed by 9.85% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Paccar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.32, signifying a 3.65% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.1 billion, reflecting a 1.92% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.59 per share and a revenue of $27.7 billion, indicating changes of +11.58% and +5.59%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Paccar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Paccar is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.5. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.13 for its industry.

Meanwhile, PCAR's PEG ratio is currently 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.