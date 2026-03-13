Paccar (PCAR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Paccar (PCAR) was down 1.27% at $115.34. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.

The stock of truck maker has fallen by 6.42% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.24% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Paccar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.13, marking a 22.6% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.34 billion, down 8.34% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.53 per share and a revenue of $27.29 billion, indicating changes of +10.38% and +4.02%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Paccar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Paccar presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Paccar is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.11, so one might conclude that Paccar is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that PCAR currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PCAR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.