Paccar (PCAR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Paccar (PCAR) closed at $102.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.46%.

Shares of the truck maker witnessed a loss of 6.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 19.81% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Paccar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Paccar is projected to report earnings of $1.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.07%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.22 billion, reflecting a 12.37% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.57 per share and a revenue of $31.73 billion, indicating changes of -4.18% and +0.52%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Paccar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower within the past month. As of now, Paccar holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Paccar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.81, so one might conclude that Paccar is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PCAR's PEG ratio is currently 2.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PCAR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 168, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.