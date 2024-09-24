Paccar (PCAR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Paccar (PCAR) closed the latest trading day at $99.17, indicating a +0.38% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.

Shares of the truck maker have appreciated by 3.05% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Paccar in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 22, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.82, marking a 22.22% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.56 billion, indicating an 8.13% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.08 per share and a revenue of $31.8 billion, signifying shifts of -15.92% and -4.54%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Paccar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. Paccar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Paccar is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.04, so one might conclude that Paccar is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that PCAR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Domestic industry stood at 1.47 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.